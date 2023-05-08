The Los Angeles Lakers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead when they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal matchup on Monday. The Lakers (43-39), who are coming off a 127-97 win in Game 3, were 23-18 on their home court in 2022-2023. The Warriors (44-38), the defending NBA champions, were 11-30 on the road during the regular season. Los Angeles has won six of the previous seven postseason series with Golden State.

Tipoff in this 2023 NBA playoff matchup from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 261-173, and holds a 26-12 edge in postseason matchups. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Lakers:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Warriors +122, Lakers -145

GS: The Warriors are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS loss

LAL: The Lakers are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Warriors vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James continues to play at a high level. He is averaging 22.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in nine postseason games. He nearly had a triple double in Game 3, scoring 21 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He had a double-double in the series opener with 22 points and 11 rebounds. In 55 regular-season games, including 54 starts, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Power forward Anthony Davis has been dominant this postseason, registering seven double-doubles in nine playoff games. He is coming off a 25-point and 13-rebound game in Game 3. He also had four blocks, three assists and three steals. He had a monster effort in the series opener with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. He is averaging 21.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals during the postseason. See which team to back here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry has been on fire, averaging 30.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 10 postseason games. In the Game 7 first round win over Sacramento, he poured in 50 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished off six assists in a 120-110 win. He is coming off a 23-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort in the Game 3 loss to the Lakers on Saturday. In two regular-season games against Los Angeles, Curry averaged 30 points, 6.5 assists, four rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Also helping power Golden State is shooting guard Klay Thompson. He had a dominant performance in the 127-100 Game 2 victory, scoring 30 points, while grabbing three rebounds. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in Game 3. In 10 postseason games, Thompson is averaging 21.4 points, four rebounds and two assists. See which team to back here.

How to make Lakers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 4 of Lakers vs. Warriors in the NBA playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has has gone 71-38 on its NBA picks, and find out.