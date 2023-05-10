The Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series with the Golden State Warriors when they meet in San Francisco on Wednesday for Game 5. Los Angeles grabbed a commanding 3-1 series lead on Monday when it earned a 104-101 victory. The Lakers (43-39), who stayed perfect at home in the 2023 NBA playoffs, will look to even their postseason road record at 3-3. The Warriors (44-38), who are meeting Los Angeles in the playoffs for the first time since the 1990-1991 Western Conference semifinals, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the seventh time in nine years, but can't lose another game in this series if they have any chance to achieve that.

Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 261-173, and holds a 27-12 edge in postseason matchups. Golden State is a 7-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 226. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -7

Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Lakers +260, Warriors -335

LAL: The Lakers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight conference semifinal games

GS: The Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Lakers vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry continues to be Golden State's main offensive force. He is coming off a triple-double in Game 4, scoring 31 points, dishing out 14 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. He is averaging 30.6 points, six assists and 5.3 rebounds in 11 postseason games. He has come up big when the Warriors have needed him most. In the first round against Sacramento, he scored 50 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists in the 120-100 Game 7 win.

Golden State will also need another strong performance from shooting guard Klay Thompson if they are to be successful. Thompson was limited to nine points on 27% shooting in Game 4, but is averaging 20.3 points on 42% shooting from the floor in 11 postseason games. In the Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Thompson scored 30 points, while grabbing three rebounds. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in Game 3. See which team to back here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James narrowly missed a double-double in Game 4, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He also had six assists and one block. He has been dominant in the series, and is averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks this postseason. He nearly had a triple-double in Game 3, with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He had a double-double in the series opener with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Power forward Anthony Davis continues to be a beast, and registered his eighth double-double in 10 playoff games. On Monday, he scored 23 points, while pulling down 15 boards. He had a 25-point, 13-rebound, four-block, three-assist and three-steal performance in Game 3. His best game was in the series opener with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. He is averaging 21.4 points, 14 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals this postseason. See which team to back here.

How to make Lakers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See which side to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 5 of Lakers vs. Warriors in the NBA playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has has gone 71-38 on its NBA picks, and find out.