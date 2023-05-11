The Golden State Warriors extended their season at least two more days on Wednesday by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-106 to shrink their second-round series gap to 3-2. However, the real story of the game came in the fourth quarter. Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who has been one of the best players of the entire postseason, exited Game 5 after getting hit in the head by Kevon Looney's forearm. He needed a wheelchair as he awaited further tests, and now, his status for Game 6 is up in the air.

The Lakers have not lost a home game this postseason. If Davis can't go, that streak is going to be in serious jeopardy. Now the Lakers can only wait to find out if their best player will be healthy enough to go. Here's how you can tune into Game 6, whether Davis is available or not.

Date: Friday, May 12 | Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12 | : 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | : fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Lakers -2.5; O/U 223.5 (via Caesar's Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers had played 114 minutes without Davis this postseason entering Wednesday's game. They lost those minutes by 25 points. With LeBron James in the injured and aging state that he has been in this postseason, the Lakers are simply not capable of beating the Warriors without Davis in the lineup. For now, nothing else matters aside from the health of their franchise big man.

Warriors: Stephen Curry has one of the craziest postseason streaks in NBA history on the line in Game 6. The Warriors have never played an entire series throughout his career without winning at least one road game. Well, they lost Games 3 and 4. Game 6 is not only their last chance to save their season, but the streak as well. Preserving it will be no easy task. The Lakers are 5-0 in Los Angeles during the playoffs and have outscored their opponents by 89 points in those games.

Prediction

If Davis can play in Game 6? The Lakers should still be in relatively good shape to finish this series off. They've been dominant at home this postseason. However, without knowing how healthy Davis will be, the Lakers have to be considered underdogs. This could change at any moment, but for now, the only responsible pick is Golden State. The Pick: Warriors +2.5