Lakers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA Christmas day live updates, full game coverage, highlights

The fourth, and perhaps most anticipated NBA Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors is underway. And a bit surprisingly, it's the Lakers who have taken control at halftime, leading 65-50.

What isn't surprising, is that LeBron James has been spectacular. "The King" never shies away from the moment, and this game is no different. He's put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the first half alone.

Another key to this game so far has been the 3-point line. While the Lakers are a toasty 7-of-15 from behind the arc, the Warriors have made just five of their 22 attempts.

Lakers at Warriors storylines:

Lakers: LeBron James is set to play at Oracle Arena for the first time as a Laker, and for the first time since the NBA Finals. He hasn't always had success there, but he'll always have the memory of bringing Cleveland its only NBA title on that very court in 2016. This is a huge test for the Lakers, who are mired in the Western Conference playoff traffic jam that sees the No. 1 team and the No. 14 team separated by only eight games. In order to beat the Warriors, they'll obviously need a big game from LeBron (which is almost a guarantee), but they'll also need a secondary scorer to step up, whether it's Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, or even Josh Hart or Lonzo Ball. It will also be a big test for the Lakers defense, which is much improved after getting off to a slow start.

Warriors: With the Durant-Draymond Green drama seemingly behind them, the Warriors are thriving behind a healthy Curry, who's coming off a 42-point performance and a game-winning layup against the Clippers on Sunday. Steve Kerr says that the offense and defense are starting to click, and that he thinks his team will go on a run soon, and they come into Christmas having won eight of their last 10 games.

Game prediction, pick:

The nine-point spread seems a bit high, given LeBron's propensity for big games at Oracle Arena and the young Lakers' excitement taking on the defending champs on Christmas. The Warriors are capable of big second-half runs, but James will keep his team composed, and they'll keep things close down the stretch. Still, there's just not enough firepower and experience to beat a hot Warriors team on the road under the bright lights. Warriors win, Lakers cover.