Lakers vs. Warriors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Lakers face the Warriors Wednesday night in a battle between one of the NBA's rising teams and the defending champions. The Warriors (51-16) have won all three previous matchups, but two of them went to overtime. While their records are far from similar, this is a closer series than it appears to be.

Los Angeles (31-36) comes in on a back to back while Golden State has had two days of rest since its last game on Sunday. The Warriors are also on a two-game losing streak while the Lakers come in winners of two in a row.

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors



Date: Wednesday, March 14



Wednesday, March 14 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



Oracle Arena in Oakland, California TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season. They've won 20 of their last 29 games and are starting to see some real progress out of youngsters Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball. They're too far out of the playoff race to make a real run, but they've made great strides this season for their development.

The Lakers take on a surprisingly vulnerable Warriors team. Injuries have been decimating the NBA as of late and Golden State is no different. Stephen Curry is out until March 20 with an ankle injury. Draymond Green is out with a shoulder injury and Klay Thompson is questionable with a thumb injury. Not the best shape to be in.

That said, the Warriors are still the favorite. While this won't be an easy game for them by any means, it never feels right to pick against them even when injured.

Kevin Durant has scored 30 points or more the last three times the Lakers and Warriors have played. Also, be sure to keep an eye on Randle. He's having one of the best months of his career.