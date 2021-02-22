Who's Playing
Washington @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Washington 10-17; Los Angeles 22-9
What to Know
This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.15 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Monday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to right the ship.
Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, winning 118-111. The Wizards relied on the efforts of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 37 points along with seven boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 13 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Westbrook now has eight triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 96-94 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington's win brought them up to 10-17 while the Lakers' defeat pulled them down to 22-9. The Wizards are 4-5 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Washington have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Washington 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 09, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 28, 2017 - Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 02, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 27, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 104