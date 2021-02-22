Who's Playing

Washington @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Washington 10-17; Los Angeles 22-9

What to Know

This Monday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.15 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Monday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to right the ship.

Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, winning 118-111. The Wizards relied on the efforts of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 37 points along with seven boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 13 dimes, and 11 rebounds. Westbrook now has eight triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 96-94 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of center Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington's win brought them up to 10-17 while the Lakers' defeat pulled them down to 22-9. The Wizards are 4-5 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Washington have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.