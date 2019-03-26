Lakers vs. Wizards odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 65-48 run

Disappointing teams looking toward next season collide on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Washington Wizards. It's a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff from Staples Center. The Lakers (32-41) won for just the second time in 12 games Sunday, 111-106 over visiting Sacramento, as LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Meanwhile, the Wizards (30-44) lost their fourth straight Saturday night, 113-108 at home to Miami, despite Jeff Green's 25 points. Sportsbooks list L.A. as a 2-point home favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Wizards odds, with the over-under for total points set at 233. Before you make any Lakers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, given the streak it's on.

The model knows James hasn't packed it in despite the fact he'll miss the postseason for the first time since 2005. He's coming off his 81st career triple-double and has accelerated the development of 23-year-old forward Kyle Kuzma. In his last four games, Kuzma is averaging 20.5 points.

But just because the Lakers are playing at home and boast a dynamic duo in James and Kuzma doesn't mean they'll cover the Lakers vs. Wizards spread.

Washington has won eight of the last 10 meetings. On Dec. 16, the host Wizards crushed the Lakers 128-110 while holding James to a season-low 13 points. Star Bradley Beal is averaging career highs in scoring (25.9), rebounds (5.2) and assists (5.6), and he's determined to help Washington avoid tying its longest losing streak this season.

The Wizards, who are technically still alive for a playoff berth, have covered six of their last seven games versus Western Conference opponents.

