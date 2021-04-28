The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Washington Wizards in a cross-conference battle on Wednesday. Washington is playing quite well in recent days, posting a 10-2 record in its last 12 games. Los Angeles is 36-25 this season, with an impressive 19-12 record in road tilts. LeBron James (ankle) is out for the Lakers, with Alex Caruso (back) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Washington. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as one-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Wizards odds.

Lakers vs. Wizards spread: Lakers -1

Lakers vs. Wizards over-under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Wizards money line: Lakers -115, Wizards -105

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

WAS: The Wizards are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have the more impressive overall track record when compared to the Wizards. Even without James, Los Angeles has managed to stay afloat, and the Lakers lead the NBA in defensive rating. The Lakers are allowing only 106.3 points per 100 possessions for the season, and that includes a top-three mark in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.3 percent). Los Angeles creates a turnover on more than 15 percent of defensive possessions, and the Lakers also grab almost 75 percent of available rebounds on the defensive glass.

From there, the Lakers are a top-eight team in preventing their opponents from generating free throws, which is key against a Wizards team that relies on the charity stripe. Los Angeles is also quite effective in producing free throws offensively, ranking No. 6 in the league in free throw creation rate, and that can help to tip the scales in its favor.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is led by intriguing offensive talent, including the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week in Bradley Beal. Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game this season, and he is the team's No. 1 option. Russell Westbrook is enjoying a hot streak right now, averaging 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game in the 27 contests since the All-Star break. Finally, Davis Bertans is one of the NBA's best shooters, converting 47.8 percent of his 3-point attempts in April. Since Apr. 7, the Wizards are 10-2, the best record in the NBA over that span, and they are a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense over that time.

Washington is leading the NBA in shooting 50.2 percent from the floor in that 12-game sample, and the Wizards are also burying 38.3 percent of their 3-pointers. In contrast, the Lakers aren't playing their best with a short-handed roster. Los Angeles is a bottom-five offensive team since the All-Star break, scoring only 107.8 points per 100 possessions.

How to make Wizards vs. Lakers picks

