The Los Angeles Lakers have not lost three in a row this season, a streak they will try to keep intact when they host the Washington Wizards on Monday. Undermanned Los Angeles (22-9) suffered its second straight defeat at home with a 96-94 setback to Miami on Saturday in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals. Now the Lakers must contend with the resurgent Wizards (10-17), who are riding a four-game winning streak.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Wizards vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Wizards spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Wizards over-under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Wizards money line: Lakers -260; Wizards +220

WAS: The Wizards have four wins when trailing by double digits since Jan. 31

LAL: Lakers PG Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) will miss at least the next two games

Why the Lakers can cover

With Schroder out of the lineup and Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) out for four weeks, even more of an onus falls on LeBron James to carry the club. James said as much following the loss to Miami but he is coming off his worst shooting performance of the season and was held under 20 points Saturday for the first time in 14 games. Still, he came up one assist and one rebound shy of a triple-double against the Heat.

The Lakers can still hang their hats on their defense, which ranks No. 1 in the league by allowing a league-low 102.9 points per 100 possessions. Forward Kyle Kuzma, taking the starting spot of Davis, has scored in double figures in seven of the past eight games. He registered a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) vs. Brooklyn on Thursday before netting a team-high 23 points against the Heat.

Why the Wizards can cover

All-Star starting guard Bradley Beal paces the NBA in scoring at 32.9 points per game. Not surprisingly, he is carrying the Wizards during the four-game winning streak, averaging 33.5 points after pouring in 37 points to help end Portland's six game winning streak Saturday. Playing alongside triple-double machine Russell Westbrook, he also recorded a season-high 10 assists in the previous game against Denver.

Forward Rui Hachimura, a first-round pick out of Gonzaga in 2019, has put together a season-high streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures. He is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in that span after posting 17 points and seven boards in Saturday's victory. Backup center Robin Lopez is averaging 10.3 points during the winning streak and had a double-double against Portland.

