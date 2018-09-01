Lakers waive Luol Deng, clear cap space to add max player alongside LeBron James next summer
L.A. reportedly agreed to a buyout with the seldom-used veteran, setting itself up nicely for next offseason
Luol Deng's stint in Los Angeles has come to an end. The Lakers requested waivers on the veteran forward, the team announced on Saturday. ESPN reports the two parties agreed to a buyout.
"We want to thank Luol for his time with the Lakers," GM Rob Pelinka said. "We made this move to further our future salary cap and roster flexibility, as we continue to build this Lakers team according to our current overall vision."
Deng was set to make $18 million next season and close to $19 million the subsequent year, despite being projected as a non-factor in L.A.'s rotation next season. The move frees up a significant amount of salary cap space for the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season, giving them the room to potentially add a max player to its roster next summer alongside LeBron James.
Deng signed a four-year, $72 million contract with L.A. in 2016, but played in only 56 total games since joining the team. He played in one game last season before falling entirely out of the rotation.
Deng, a 14-time All-Star, averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 26.3 minutes per contest during his Lakers tenure.
