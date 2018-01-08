Lakers' Walton jokes that he subbed out Lonzo early because LaVar 'was talking s---'

The lead-up to Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks wasn't about the Lakers potentially snapping their nine-game losing streak (which they did with a 132-113 victory) -- it was all about LaVar Ball.

All the way from Lithuania, LaVar made some critical comments about Lakers coach Luke Walton, saying that the players "don't want to play for him." Both Walton and Lonzo dismissed the comments before the game, and clearly it didn't affect their performance against the Hawks.

After the game, Walton was asked why he took Lonzo out only six minutes into the first quarter, and Walton gave a classic response.

"His dad was talking s--- so I took him out early," Walton said, via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Walton quickly pointed out that he was just joking, but after the headache-filled day he likely had due to LaVar's comments, it must have felt good.

Before the game, Lonzo addressed his father's latest newsworthy quote, saying that LaVar's a grown man and he's going to say what he's going to say. But he raised some eyebrows when he responded to a question about whether he likes playing for Walton by saying, "I'll play for anybody." No 20-year-old has had his every word scrutinized and analyzed like Lonzo, so of course that was taken as a slight toward Walton.

This likely won't be the last time we hear Lakers-related criticism coming from LaVar's mouth, so it's nice that Walton could have a good laugh about it.