Shorthanded Western Conference rivals meet in primetime on Saturday as the Golden State Warriors travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Steph Curry (knee) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) have both been ruled out. Golden State is 28-24 and in eighth place in the West, while the Lakers are 31-19 and fourth in the West. The Warriors won the only other meeting this season between these teams, 119-109, on Opening Night in October.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 221.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Warriors 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Warriors spread Lakers -3 Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 221.5 points Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Lakers -146, Warriors +123 Lakers vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Warriors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Lakers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Warriors vs. Lakers 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (221.5 points). Both teams have trended to the Over this season with Los Angeles at 27-23 to that side of the total and Golden State going 29-23 to the Over.

The Lakers have cleared the total at home in 14 of 21 tries. Additionally, the Over hit in the only other matchup between these teams this season. This time around the model is projecting 227 combined points as the Over hits in 56% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

The model predicts one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.