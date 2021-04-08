Standard NBA protocol dictates that championship teams hang their banners on opening night of the following season. The problem that the Los Angeles Lakers faced in this unprecedented season is that no fans were present in Staples Center when they opened their season against the Clippers. COVID-19 forced them to adapt, so the Lakers decided to wait until fans could return to the building before unveiling their banner.

Well, the Lakers will begin hosting fans on April 15. That raised the question of when the Lakers would ultimately hang up their championship banner and celebrate last season's title. Now, we officially have our answer. Jeanie Buss told Spectrum SportsNet that the Lakers will hang their banner on May 12, before their final home game of the season against the Houston Rockets.

By waiting until the end of the season, the Lakers will hopefully be healthier than they are now. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both recovering from injuries, and ideally, the Lakers would like to have both in the lineup when they celebrate the championship that those two led them to. There is also some hope that the Lakers will be able to increase capacity at Staples Center by then depending on how Los Angeles is faring in the fight against COVID. The more fans that can attend that event, the better.

This season hasn't allowed for the typical conditions of a title defense. The Lakers haven't been able to celebrate what they accomplished last season as most champions do. But as things start to get back to normal, the Lakers are hoping to inject a bit of normality into the end of the season as the playoffs approach. After all, what could be more normal in Los Angeles than celebrating a Lakers championship?