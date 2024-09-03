The Los Angeles Lakers will sign free agent guard Jordan Goodwin, according to free agent reporter Chris Haynes. It's an Exhibit 10 contract, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, which means it's a one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deal.

Goodwin, 25, is a disruptive defender at the point of attack, but has bounced around during his four-year NBA career because he hasn't been able to stretch the floor or establish himself as a scorer inside the 3-point arc. In his 17-game stint with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

The Lakers have 15 guaranteed contracts on their books, and three players -- Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson and Armel Traore -- have signed two-way deals. Goodwin will be in training camp, but in order for him to earn any kind of roster spot, the front office would have to create one.

Last summer, the Phoenix Suns received a good deal of praise for snagging Goodwin from the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade. He was coming off a promising 2022-23 season, and the Suns' dearth of point guards seemed to give him a golden opportunity. Goodwin's efficiency dipped from every area of the floor in Phoenix, though, and he fell out of the every-night rotation after Christmas.

After the Suns sent Goodwin to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in the Royce O'Neale deal, Brooklyn waived him, and he signed with the Grizzlies, first on a 10-day and then on a two-way. He wound up starting 12 games for a depleted Memphis team, playing some of the best basketball of his young career. His time in Phoenix, however, appears to have hurt his value.

Unless second-round pick Bronny James proves ready for the responsibility on Day 1, Los Angeles needs someone to hound opposing guards. Goodwin is up to that task, but he needs to show the Lakers -- and the rest of the league -- that he belongs offensively. Given the circumstances, it will be difficult for him to do that in training camp and the preseason. It's not impossible, though, and, if nothing else, signing Goodwin will give the Lakers his G League rights. In the likely event that he is cut during camp, Goodwin could go to South Bay, demonstrate some improvement and earn himself a call-up.