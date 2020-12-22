Ever since they dispatched the Miami Heat in six games to win the franchise's 17th NBA championship, the Los Angeles Lakers have been adamant about wanting to celebrate the accomplishment with fans. Due to restrictions that have come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, those celebrations have had to be put on hold until it is safe for large groups of people to gather in an official capacity.

Since the buzzer sounded at the end of Game 6, those celebrations have included an official parade, and an outdoor ceremony where players get to talk their talk to a sea of Lakers fans. Now, the indoor banner raising ceremony has been officially added to the list, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin notes in a report Tuesday.

Until fans are let back into Staples Center, the 2019-20 championship banner will be covered with a black cloak that reads "Stay tuned, Lakers family," in gold letters. Lakers president of business operations Tim Harris told ESPN that this plan is in place because the fans are just as much a part of a championship season as the players and coaches are.

"We won't be unveiling a banner because we want to wait for the fans on that. When you win a championship, the championship has a lot of quote-unquote owners. A championship belongs to the team, it belongs to the players, it belongs to the fans. And then the stuff that comes with a championship, the assets that come with a championship, it's kind of like the ownership group are the caretakers of the trophy. And the rings when you win a championship, those belong to the players. And the banner when you win a championship belongs to the fans. That's kind of how I look at this."

Not everything will be put on hold, however. Harris added that the ring ceremony will still happen on opening night, but the fans will be treated with the banner raising when local guidelines allow them to return to home games.

The Lakers announced in November that they would not be hosting fans at games "until further notice."