Later this month, the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Washington D.C. to face the Washington Wizards. They will not be making a stop at the White House, however, due to a condensed schedule and COVID-19 protocols, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

While NBA teams have traditionally visited the White House after winning a championship, that practice was suspended during Donald Trump's presidency. The Warriors were not interested, and the Raptors are not an American team. When Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, some players seemed eager to resume the custom.

"Yoooo @KingJames y'all can go to the White House and celebrate y'all title G!" Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tweeted at LeBron James on Nov. 7.

"YO we back up in there my G!!!" LeBron responded. "I'm taking my tequila and vino too"

The Lakers may have an audience with Biden at a future date, though it's not clear when or where that would happen, as the ongoing pandemic makes planning such events difficult. One easy solution would be for the Lakers to just win the title, again, and celebrate both championships at the White House next year.

They obviously have a lot of work to do before that point, however, especially with LeBron and Anthony Davis still out due to injuries. In their absence, the Lakers have fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference at 35-22, and are going to have to get through the playoffs without homecourt advantage.