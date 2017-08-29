Lamar Odom in discussions to sign one-day contract to retire as member of Lakers

Lamar Odom hasn't played in the NBA since 2013 when he averaged career lows across the board. Only two seasons before that he was a key part of the Lakers while winning the Sixth Man of The Year award. However, a trade to the Mavericks left him emotionally hurt and he began a slow descent into addiction and depression. He almost died from an overdose that left his kidneys failing while he sat in a hospital on life support.

Odom is now recovering and he's not afraid to talk about his struggles. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Vertical, Odom spoke about what led him to this point of his life and his road to recovery. He also talked basketball with some fun information about how the Heat changed his approach to basketball and his potential plans to retire with the Lakers.

At some point, Odom will come full circle in Los Angeles, with plans being discussed for him to sign a contract to retire as a Laker in training camp. "My family looks forward to me retiring as a Laker more than me," Odom told The Vertical. "I'm not really emotional about being praised, about signing for a day. I'm shy at the end of the day. For my son, for my family, for my fans, they may enjoy that day. It's for them. "I ain't celebrating not playing no more. In life though, I've learned to live with regrets."

Odom spent seven seasons with the Lakers during his 14-year career where he easily played his best basketball. He had a key role in two championship seasons, three finals appearances, and thrived as a point forward before that was became the norm in today's NBA. He was a truly great player and unfortunately his career was tragically cut short. Even though he's been out of the NBA for so long it will be nice to see his career gain some closure through retirement.