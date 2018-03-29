LaMarcus Aldridge injury update: MRI on knee reveals no structural damage for Spurs star

The Spurs can't afford to lose LaMarcus Aldridge. He's not only been their best player this season, but the lingering issues with Kawhi Leonard and San Antonio's surprising lack of talent have left the Spurs without many options to rely on. They need Aldridge as they continue their playoff push. San Antonio sits in fifth place, but only holds a two-game lead over the ninth-place Clippers.

There was some concern that the Spurs could be losing Aldridge at the most crucial stretch of their season, when he left Tuesday's loss to the Wizards with a knee contusion, but they got some better news on Wednesday. An MRI revealed no structural damage as Aldridge is considered day-to-day, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

Adding to this: Today's MRI showed no structural damage to Aldridge's knee.



Again, considered a day-to-day thing

Losing Aldridge for an extended period of time could have sent the Spurs season into a spiral. They've lost the last four games he didn't play in and Washington handled them with ease when Aldridge left that game early. Aldridge has proven to be the Spurs' most important player this season and is someone they rely on.

The Spurs are currently in a very tight playoff race to the point where a win could be the difference between home court in the first round, or playing on the road. A string of losses could send them out of the playoffs entirely. San Antonio needs Aldridge to make sure this doesn't happen.