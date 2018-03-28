LaMarcus Aldridge leaves Spurs' game against Wizards with knee contusion
Aldridge has been the Spurs' best player this season
This season for the San Antonio Spurs has been defined by injuries, and unfortunately, they just suffered another one. All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge had to leave the team's game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night after suffering a knee contusion.
Without Kawhi Leonard for most of the season because of the most talked about quad injury in NBA history, Aldridge has put the Spurs on his back. For the season, he's averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, and was just named Western Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week.
The good news for the Spurs and Aldridge is that his injury is only a contusion, and not any sort of ligament tear. However, a bruised knee can hobble a player -- especially a big man -- for a while.
If Aldridge is indeed forced to miss a few games, it could be bad news for the Spurs, who are only three games up on the ninth-place Nuggets, and have a mighty tough schedule down the stretch, including games against the Thunder and Rockets later this week.
Hopefully, Aldridge will be able to return to the Spurs lineup sooner rather than later.
