Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was helped to the locker room after suffering a right ankle strain during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic. Ball was quickly ruled out for the rest of game, and will also miss Tuesday's In-Season Tournament matchup with the New York Knicks.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, Ball appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg after driving into the lane and making a left-handed layup over Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Ball was also struck in the face on the play, but the way he was helped to the locker room suggested a lower body issue.

Ball has been on an absolute tear recently, averaging 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the nine games leading up to Sunday, making 44% of his 10 3-point attempts per game. He entered the contest with season averages of 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Injuries are always scary, but the Hornets have to be holding their breath with Ball. He was ruled out for the remainder of last season in February due to a fractured right ankle, the same one that he strained on Sunday. Ball was also held to just 51 games during his rookie season because of injuries.

Charlotte enters Tuesday's game at Madison Square Garden with a 5-10 record, landing them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Ball's injury on Sunday coincided with the return of guard Terry Rozier, who had missed the previous three weeks with a groin strain and finished with 22 points and nine assists in 36 minutes against the Magic.