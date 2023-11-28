Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball might be in for another lengthy absence from the hardwood. The 22-year-old star point guard is likely to miss an extended period of time because of the ankle sprain he suffered against the Orlando Magic on Sunday despite avoiding a fracture, according to Shams Charania.

Ball was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt and was downgraded from doubtful to out ahead of Charlotte's Tuesday's In-Season Tournament matchup with the New York Knicks. The Hornets are expected to proceed with caution, as Ball underwent surgery on the affected ankle over the offseason.

Ball had been on an absolute tear recently, averaging 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the nine games leading up to Sunday, making 44% of his 10 3-point attempts per game. He entered the contest with season averages of 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Ball was ruled out for the remainder of last season in February due to a fractured right ankle, the same one that he strained on Sunday. Ball was also held to just 51 games during his rookie season because of injuries.

Charlotte enters Tuesday's game at Madison Square Garden with a 5-10 record, landing them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Ball's injury on Sunday coincided with the return of guard Terry Rozier, who had missed the previous three weeks with a groin strain and finished with 22 points and nine assists in 36 minutes against the Magic.