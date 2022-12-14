LaMelo Ball is nearing a return to game action for the Charlotte Hornets. After missing 11 games with an ankle sprain, Ball was upgraded to questionable for Charlotte's matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, per the team. The star guard is "hopeful" to make his return, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ball has been sidelined since Nov. 16 when he exited a game against the Indiana Pacers after stepping on the foot of a courtside fan and rolling his left ankle.

The left ankle has been a lingering issue for Ball all season. He missed Charlotte's first 13 games after spraining the ankle during preseason play. The game against Indiana was just Ball's third game of the season. In his limited run so far this season, he's averaging 19.3 points. seven assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Charlotte has struggled mightily in Ball's absence. The Hornets currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-20 record and are 14 games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Only the Detroit Pistons have a lower winning percentage in the conference than the Hornets. Perhaps they'll be able to climb up the standings a bit once Ball returns to action, but ultimately landing in the lottery and getting an opportunity to add another high-level young talent to the roster is probably the best outcome for Charlotte.