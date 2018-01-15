LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball to start BBB Challenge game in Lithuania: How to watch live stream

Last week, more than 100,000 people tuned in on Facebook to watch Lonzo Ball's younger brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball play their first game for their LIthuanian team, Vytautus. That contest was part of the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games, a series of friendly matches the team will participate in. The Ball boys made some mistakes, but overall they played well, combining for 29 points, while LaMelo dished out nine assists in Vytatus' 90-80 win.

Over the weekend, however, things did not go so well for the young big ballers. In their first professional game in the LKL, they played sparingly and failed to hit a shot, combining to go 0-7 from the field. Their team was resilient, battling back from a 20-plus-point deficit to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, but ended up suffering a 95-86 defeat at the hands of Lietkabelis.

Just a few days later, the squad will suit up again, and Monday's contest should go more like their first game. That's because it's yet another BBB Challenge game. Vytautus will go up against Lietuvos Rytas on Monday, and both Ball boys will be in the starting lineup.

How to watch Vytautus vs. Lietuvos Rytas

