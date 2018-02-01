LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball will have Lithuanian contracts guaranteed for rest of season

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball will be finishing the season in Lithuania.

Lonzo Ball's younger brothers, who signed their professional contracts with Vytautas back in December, will reportedly have those deals guaranteed through the remainder of the season. According to a report from Shams Charania, there was really never any doubt that this would happen. Via The Vertical:

As expected, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are in Lithuania to stay. Lithuanian club Vytautas Prienu will exercise contract guarantee options for LaMelo and LiAngelo this month, as the sides have committed to the remainder of the season through June, sources told Yahoo Sports. LaMelo and LiAngelo — the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Lonzo Ball — turned professional Dec. 11, signing one-year contracts with Vytautas. For LaMelo and LiAngelo, the decision to sign in Lithuania has led to individual and team progress, and Vytautas team officials told Yahoo Sports the commitment for the remainder of the season has been a foregone conclusion.

It was a bit of a rough start for the Ball boys in Lithuania -- they both went scoreless in their first professional LKL game -- but they've recent started to turn things up. Recently, LaMelo dropped a 40-point triple-double, while LiAngelo added 31 in a Big Baller Brand Challenge game that Vytautas won, 151-120. Oh, and the head coach that night? LaVar Ball.

With LaVar's growing influence on the team, and the Ball boys starting to find their footing, it makes sense that Vytautas will want to keep them around through the end of the season. It just makes too much sense -- especially financially -- not to.