Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson was named MVP of the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 after averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.6 steals in five games. Wilson shot 47.3% from the field and knocked down 55% of his attempts from beyond the arc as the Nets finished the Summer League with a 3-2 record.

Wilson logged only 22 minutes in the Nets' Summer League finale against the Charlotte Hornets and scored 12 points.

Wilson was the second-leading scorer in the Summer League (among players who played in at least three games) behind Los Angeles Clippers second-year forward Jordan Miller. Wilson recorded three games with at least 25 points and recorded a team-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 102-100 win over the Orlando Magic last week.

The former No. 51 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Kansas made a name for himself during the multi-week event in Sin City. After averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 43 games during his rookie campaign, Wilson made a case in Las Vegas on why he could be a contributor during the 2024-25 season for a rebuilding Nets team.

Wilson joins recent NBA Summer League MVPs such as Cam Whitmore (2023), Keegan Murray (2022), Davion Mitchell/Cam Thomas (2021), Brandon Clarke (2019), Josh Hart (2018), and Lonzo Ball (2017).