Las Vegas oddsmaker: Celtics have 1 in 297 chance of tying Lakers' NBA record 33-game win streak

After losing Gordon Hayward for the season on opening night, and starting the campaign 0-2, the Boston Celtics have rattled off 14 straight wins. They claimed win No. 14 in incredible fashion, battling from a 17-point deficit in the second half to stun the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Now, with a fairly easy schedule ahead of them, the question becomes how long can this improbable winning streak go? Well, according to Las Vegas oddsmaker Aaron Kessler, they have a 22 percent chance of tying the franchise record of 19 wins in a row. Their next five games are against the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers.

The Hawks and the Mavericks have the two worst records in the league, and of that five-game stretch, only the Magic are currently above .500 -- and the Celtics beat them by 16 points on the road earlier this season. So, it would seem, the team has a fairly decent chance of getting to 19 wins.

But, what about the NBA record 33-game winning streak, which the Los Angeles Lakers set in the 1971-72 season? Well, according to the oddsmaker, the Celtics have just a 1 in 297 chance to reach that milestone. Via the Boston Globe:

Kessler said the Celtics currently have a 22 percent chance of tying the franchise-record 19-game winning streak. For Celtics fans thinking even bigger, Kessler said Boston has a .338 percent chance — or 1 in 297 — of tying the 1971-72 Lakers' NBA-record 33-game winning streak. "Just for grins," Kessler said, "I've got it at a 1 in 18,000 chance that they don't lose again until that Warriors rematch."

To reach 33 straight wins, the Celtics would have to remain unbeaten through their Dec. 21 matchup with the New York Knicks.

That, as the oddsmaker showed, is extremely unlikely. Still, the fact that we're even discussing it as a possibility shows just how impressive the Celtics have been through the first month of the season. Even if their winning streak ends at 14 games, it will have been a far superior start than the Celtics ever could have hoped for, even if Hayward was healthy.