Las Vegas Summer League earthquake: NBA players take to Twitter after scary moments that postponed play
With much of the NBA world in Las Vegas, players tweeted their reactions following a large Southern California earthquake
The sports world was left in shock on Friday night after a reported 6.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Southern California affected live game action in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The Dodgers and Padres continued play throughout the quake, but the NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was immediately delayed, and later postponed along with the rest of the night's scheduled action at Thomas and Mack Center.
With a lot of the NBA world on hand in Las Vegas for Summer League, many players immediately took to Twitter to voice their reactions to the surprising development. It was the second straight day where an earthquake could be felt in Las Vegas, after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit a similar area of Southern California on Thursday.
There was clearly a lot of surprise and shock, but luckily there have been no reports of any injuries so far. The organizers of the Las Vegas Summer League will now have to figure out how to proceed after earthquakes on consecutive days.
