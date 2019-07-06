Las Vegas Summer League earthquake: NBA players take to Twitter after scary moments that postponed play

The sports world was left in shock on Friday night after a reported 6.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Southern California affected live game action in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The Dodgers and Padres continued play throughout the quake, but the NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was immediately delayed, and later postponed along with the rest of the night's scheduled action at Thomas and Mack Center.

With a lot of the NBA world on hand in Las Vegas for Summer League, many players immediately took to Twitter to voice their reactions to the surprising development. It was the second straight day where an earthquake could be felt in Las Vegas, after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit a similar area of Southern California on Thursday.

Just experienced my first earthquake while being on the 21st floor of a hotel. Talk about scary — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 6, 2019

Bruhhhh this earthquake tho!!!!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

I can hardly believe what I just felt. Wow. I had just woke up from a nap.. and... the entire hotel was swaying back and forth. That was actually crazy. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) July 6, 2019

YO WTF ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE!!! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) July 6, 2019

This lasted for a while #earthquake — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) July 6, 2019

Another one!! What the hell is going on??? #earthquake — Super Mario (@mariohezonja) July 6, 2019

Just experienced my 2nd earthquake in 72hrs 🤯😱 — Taurean Prince (@taureanprince) July 6, 2019

Ive never got dressed so fast in my life — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

First time feeling an earthquake...not exactly something I’m looking forward to feeling again — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) July 6, 2019

There was clearly a lot of surprise and shock, but luckily there have been no reports of any injuries so far. The organizers of the Las Vegas Summer League will now have to figure out how to proceed after earthquakes on consecutive days.