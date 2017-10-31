Last-minute Halloween couples costume ideas only true NBA fans will understand

You told yourself you'd get your Halloween costume weeks in advance this year, yet here we are -- the day of Halloween -- and you're about five seconds from carrying around a toy airplane and calling yourself an "aircraft carrier." Now you're thinking to yourself, "why don't I check #couplescostumeideas on Twitter to get a few ideas?"

Too late. Most of those take way too much time, and nobody would get them anyway.

Don't fret, we're here to save your Halloween night with a list of NBA-themed couples costumes that you and a friend can easily put together and pull off -- just be aware that most of them involve dressing up as an inanimate object. They'll show that you're an NBA fan, that you're creative and that you're into the spirit of Halloween -- three for three. Read carefully.

LaVar Ball and the "Three White Guys"

How to pull it off: When Lonzo Ball was at UCLA, his father explained the team's exit from the NCAA Tournament by saying, "You can't win no championship with three white guys." So for this costume, the LaVar character will be followed around all night by three bumbling white dudes in basketball uniforms, the goofier the better. As the pièce de résistance, just as you're about to leave the party, the three white guys simultaneously dunk on LaVar and hold up a trophy, proving that, in fact, white guys can win a championship. Performance art at its finest.

Randy Wittman and his mysterious clipboard

How to pull it off: This classic moment from the 2015 NBA playoffs where coach Randy Wittman couldn't figure out which way the darn clipboard went continues to live on in Washington Wizards infamy. The key to this costume is to make sure that whoever is dressed at the clipboard is constantly confusing the Wittman character despite being incredibly clear. For example:

Clipboard: Can you get me some punch? Wittman: *Confused look* Clipboard: Punch ... a glass of punch! Wittman: *Turns head sideways, looks bewildered*

You'll get it in no time.

Yi Jianlian and his folding chair

How to pull it off: Back in the lead-up to the 2007 NBA Draft, 6-11 Chinese basketball player Yi Jianlian supposedly refused to work out against other prospects, instead choosing to use a chair as a mock defender during his showcase for scouts. The workout allowed Yi to be selected sixth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks, who promptly traded him to the New Jersey Nets.

Turns out the whole chair thing might be a complete fabrication, but that doesn't stop it from being an awesome costume. The person dressed as Yi has to just constantly abuse the chair ... dunk on it, break its ankles, tell it there's no way it can guard him. The person dressed as the chair can end the night by insulting the person dressed as Yi's all-to-short NBA career.

Steph Curry and his grimy mouthpiece

How to pull it off: As weird as it sounds, whoever's dressed as Curry has to constantly be chewing on the mouthpiece character, so probably best if it's someone you know pretty well. Every half hour or so, the Curry character should get really pissed off about something, pick up the mouthpiece character and fire him or her across the room in a fit of rage. That'll really sell it.

Kevin Durant and @quiresultan

How to pull it off: We all know that Kevin Durant supposedly created Twitter and Instagram aliases to defend himself to his haters, so this one is simple. The @quiresultan character just needs to go around enthusiastically backing up everything that Durant says. Maybe get into a verbal altercation with someone that disagrees with him and cause a scene. You just see the double-taps coming in, can't you?

Tim Duncan and his beloved jorts

How to pull it off: The jean short selection is crucial -- none of this modern, designer stuff ... you have to dress up as the most 90s pair of oversized jorts you can find. After that, just make sure that the Duncan character looks at the jean shorts character with the type of longing an desire usually reserved for loved ones.

Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un

How to pull it off: The real work comes in the costume here -- after that you just have to walk around like any other BFFs, talking about ... well ... hmmm ... we actually have no idea what Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un talk about. Just make something up.

Ron Artest and his bottle of Hennessy

How to pull if off: Let's get one thing straight here -- this is not Metta World Peace we're talking about. This is the young, misguided, Hennessy-at-halftime Ron Artest. With that in mind, have the Artest character try to find the Hennessy bottle character at inappropriate times throughout the night. If you want to jump into a group of friends and pretend to start a fight, that's perfectly acceptable as well.

Actually, looking back at it, these will all take way more work than you have time for. Probably best to go back to the aircraft carrier idea. Happy Halloween!