With the Knicks down by three points against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, and 5.7 seconds remaining in the game, Julius Randle was called for traveling, which ended up being the deciding factor in Brooklyn's win. After the final buzzer sounded, Randle had to be held back by his teammates from trying to confront the referees over the traveling call he clearly didn't agree with.

The head crew chief of the game, Scott Foster, explained the ruling after the game, saying that because Randle came back down with the ball without passing or shooting it while in the air, it was considered a travel. The league office seems to agree with Foster's ruling. In the Last Two Minute Report from that game, the explanation mirrors Foster's:

"As Randle jumps in the air, Irving makes contact with the ball, but does not dislodge it and does not cause Randle to return to the floor with possession. Therefore Randle must pass or shoot before returning to the floor. Since he does return to the floor with the ball still in possession, this is a traveling violation."

Here is the play in question that had Randle irate after the game:

Randle chose not to comment on the call after the game when asked, saying "I just think it's best I move past it and not comment on what I think." Unfortunately for Randle, what he did was traveling. You can't go up with the ball in your hands, then come down with it still in your hands, that's up and down. If Irving had poked the ball loose and Randle was able to still recover it, then that's a different story, but he only touched it before Randle was up in the air.

On the bright side, the Knicks found themselves in a position to almost win that game against a far superior Nets team, which is a moral victory of sorts. It may not count as an actual win, but considering where this team was a year ago, it's in a far better position now. The Knicks have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs this season, as Tom Thibodeau has this team playing some tough basketball on both ends of the floor.