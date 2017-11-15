Late Grizzlies rally falls short, Memphis loses to Indiana 116-113

Welp.

The Grizzlies came into the matchup tonight looking to right the ship after losing two games in a row. Mike Conley a late scratch after being questionable all day with his Achilles injury and Mario Chalmers started in his place.

The Grizzlies started off slow, only scoring 6 points in the first five minutes of the game. The defense looked disinterested and the offense was stagnant, with Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks taking the majority of the shots. They struggled throughout the first quarter letting the lead grow to eleven points for the Pacers with four minutes left in the first quarter. Marc Gasol was the only person scoring, taking the majority of the shots and accounting for most of the points in the first quarter. Dillon Brooks got into the act with crafty layup of his own in the middle of the first quarter!

Marc Gasol played the entire first quarter except for thirty seconds, but he finished the quarter with 12 points. The Grizzlies finished the quarter only down 9 and after they way that they played, that is impressive.

The second quarter started of much better with Tyreke Evans getting into the mix and scoring on drive and step back threes. Chandler Parsons was playing great defense and went 2-3 from behind the arc mid way through the second quarter. The Grizzlies still allowed the Pacers to shoot 7 for 11 from beyond the arc which let them push the lead to 14 points. The Grizzlies refused to play defense at points in the second quarter letting the game out of hand at certain points. They had better offense, moving the ball well, even getting some open three pointers, but they could not stay in front of Pacers players to make an impact on the defensive end. The Pacers could not miss as the second quarter came to a close, even hitting a bucket at the buzzer to increase their lead. The Pacers lead the Grizzlies by 14 at the half, 67-53.

The Grizzlies started off the third quarter strong with a JaMychal Green three, a Marc Gasol three and two great drives to the bucket by Dillon Brooks. The Grizzlies got the lead to single digits in just two minutes of game action.

Grizzlies played well for the next few minutes of the third quarter but then reverted back to their old ways before letting the Pacers extend the lead back to 15 points. They could not be consistent enough on the court to keep getting the defensive stops that they needed to get back into the game. Once the bench unit got into the game, there was an upswing for the Grizzlies and they started playing with better offense, but the defense still struggled. The Pacers were getting to the rim whenever they wanted down the stretch in the third quarter.

Grizzlies started off the fourth quarter with Wayne Selden dribbling it off his foot, turning the ball over, and giving up an uncontested layup to the Pacers. Tyreke continued his performance off the bench with great moves, getting to the basket over and over again. Behind the play of Tyreke Evans, Mario Chalmers, and Marc Gasol they were able to get the lead back down to 9 nine points with just over six minutes left in the game. The Grizzlies actually tightened up their defense allowing them to inch closer to the Pacers. Marc Gasol was absolutely fantastic for the Grizzlies with 32 points and 10 rebounds down the stretch, however the Pacers continued to shoot the lights out from three to keep the Grizzlies at bay.

The Grizzlies were able to cut it four points with less than a minute to go and even had the ball to cut it to two points but Tyreke Evans missed a layup thanks to Brandan Wright shaking the goal on a missed dunk. That is how the their night went, bad defense and some even worse luck. The Grizzlies dropped their third game in a row losing the Pacers ____-____.