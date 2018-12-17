Latest twist in the Markelle Fultz saga shows impact families and inner circles can have on athletes

Markelle Fultz is having a strange start to his career, even by 76ers standards. His mysterious shoulder injury doesn't seem to be getting better, and he hasn't played since November. People have been trying to get any type of information on Fultz as Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome continues to hinder him.

Now it appears there's a new wrinkle to the story involving his mom, who -- according to a Washington Post report over the weekend -- installed security cameras in his home and requested non-disclosure agreements from his inner circle to keep them from talking about Fultz. Nobody knows exactly what that means regarding Fultz and his future with the Sixers, but it doesn't seem ideal.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Mystery of Markelle, and they discuss what impact family and inner circles can have on athletes. In the case of Fultz, his family seems to be trying to ensure he's protected, but Fultz keeps making unusual headlines.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn