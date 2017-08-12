LaVar Ball accepts Ice Cube's 4-point challenge, will join BIG3 league this Sunday

If Ball makes a 4-pointer, Ice Cube has to buy Ball's AAU team Big Baller Brand sneakers

LaVar Ball is coming to the BIG3. 

The Big Baller himself will be making his way to the league's games this Sunday at Staples Center to accept Ice Cube's 4-point challenge, telling Ice Cube, "I ain't scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed."

The BIG3 has 4-point spots on the floor out beyond the 3-point line. 

Back in May, Ice Cube issued a challenge to LaVar Ball to make a 4-pointer, and the world's most famous sports parent accepted the challenge in an Instagram video, telling Ice Cube that if he made the shot, the BIG3 founder has to buy Ball's entire travel ball team a pair of ZO2s, Lonzo Ball's signature shoe. 

@icecube I accept your challenge! It's going down baby!!! #triplebs #bigballerbrand

A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavar) on

A few days back, Ice Cube had reissued the challenge ahead of the league coming to Ball's hometown in Los Angeles. 

"I ain't forgot about that 4-point challenge," Ice Cube said. "Now check this out. You bring your sons, bring your AAU team. Y'all come on down to the Staples Center, to the BIG3, this Sunday. Me and you can hit the court and do that 4-point shot in front of everybody if you wanna do this."

Now this will be something to see. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories