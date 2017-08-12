LaVar Ball accepts Ice Cube's 4-point challenge, will join BIG3 league this Sunday

LaVar Ball is coming to the BIG3.

The Big Baller himself will be making his way to the league's games this Sunday at Staples Center to accept Ice Cube's 4-point challenge, telling Ice Cube, "I ain't scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed."

The BIG3 has 4-point spots on the floor out beyond the 3-point line.

Back in May, Ice Cube issued a challenge to LaVar Ball to make a 4-pointer, and the world's most famous sports parent accepted the challenge in an Instagram video, telling Ice Cube that if he made the shot, the BIG3 founder has to buy Ball's entire travel ball team a pair of ZO2s, Lonzo Ball's signature shoe.

@icecube I accept your challenge! It's going down baby!!! #triplebs #bigballerbrand A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavar) on May 30, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

A few days back, Ice Cube had reissued the challenge ahead of the league coming to Ball's hometown in Los Angeles.

#4PointChallenge is out to @lavar for this Sunday at The Staples Center. Link in bio for tickets. See you there. #BIG3 A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Aug 9, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

"I ain't forgot about that 4-point challenge," Ice Cube said. "Now check this out. You bring your sons, bring your AAU team. Y'all come on down to the Staples Center, to the BIG3, this Sunday. Me and you can hit the court and do that 4-point shot in front of everybody if you wanna do this."

Now this will be something to see.