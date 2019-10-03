LaVar Ball accused of embezzling millions by Alan Foster, former Big Baller Brand partner, in countersuit

Former Big Baller Brand partner Alan Foster is turning the tables on the Ball family.

Foster is suing LaVar Ball for allegedly embezzling over $2.5 million and exploiting his own children for personal gain, according to legal documents that were obtained by The Blast. Foster claims that Ball used funds from Big Baller Brand and Ball Sports Group to fund "his own extravagant lifestyle."

"In early 2016, in furtherance of LaVar's intense desire to share in, or rise above, the glory and spotlight of his sons, LaVar approached Alan and asked for his business guidance on how to monopolize and gain fortune and fame from the names and likenesses of his three sons," the legal documents state. "In response, Alan suggested that the two men brand the 'Ball' family name in order to create basketball and entertainment-related businesses. LaVar loved Alan's idea and wanted to make sure that he was the biggest star in the family, notwithstanding the fact that he was broke, had no savings, poor credit and zero business acumen."

Foster also alleges that Ball is a "liar who fraudulently utilized BBB and BSG to fund his personal lifestyle."

This countersuit by Foster comes after Lonzo Ball filed a lawsuit against him for damages ranging in the $2 million-range plus interest. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Lonzo Ball says that Foster "conspired to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia."

Here's more from that report:

In court documents obtained by ESPN, Ball alleged that Foster, shortly after his release from prison, "embarked on his plan to target Ball and his family" and then "fleeced them of millions of dollars" by "creating a variety of corporate entities in which he gave himself ownership interests and managerial control."

According the lawsuit that Foster filed, he claims to have loaned $130,000 to the Ball family to cover Lonzo's living expenses during his lone year at UCLA.

"During Lonzo's first semester at UCLA, he complained to LaVar and Alan that his dorm room had poor air conditioning and he hated UCLA's meal plan," Foster's lawsuit states. "Lonzo and LaVar asked Alan if he would rent an apartment or condominium for Lonzo, pay for Lonzo's personal trainer... including furnishings and laptops. Plus, pay for Lonzo's food bills."

It's been quite the calendar year for the Ball family as Lonzo has shifted away from his father to some extent. After sporting Big Baller Brand apparel on the court during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo showed up to New Orleans Pelicans media day wearing turquoise Undefeated Nike Kobe 4 Protros.

Ball was traded to the Pelicans in an offseason deal that sent superstar big man Anthony Davis to the Lakers.