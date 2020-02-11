LaVar Ball asked Lonzo Ball to spend all of his money on Big Baller Brand's relaunch
The Pelicans guard has shied away from the brand over the past year
When Lonzo Ball first entered the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was hard to go anywhere and not hear about the Big Baller Brand. His father, LaVar Ball, was one of the most dominant personalities in the basketball world and was consumed with making the Big Baller Brand a huge success.
That changed after co-founder Alan Foster allegedly embezzled funds from the company. Big Baller Brand took a hiatus before ultimately deciding to relaunch. During Sunday's episode of the Facebook series "Ball In The Family," LaVar directly asked Lonzo and his brother to pull all of their resources together and put their money into making Big Baller Brand successful.
"And as a family, we just gotta stick together," LaVar said. "Like, OK, we good. Put your money over there. My money over here… Melo over there. And we put all our money together, that's where the venture capitalists come in and say, 'We got a hundred mil for y'all.' We don't need to have a hundred mil. We got it right here if we put our s--- together."
It's not surprising that Lonzo was hesitant to put his money into the new Big Baller Brand. After all, Ball stated that he had $1.5 million of his money stolen from Foster in a 2019 interview with ESPN.
Following LaVar's request in the episode, Lonzo was asked by a producer if he was surprised that his father asked him to put up his money to help grow the relaunch of Big Baller Brand. Lonzo wasn't, but also admitted that he lost money the first time around with his father's company.
In 2019, Lonzo distanced himself from Big Baller Brand by removing any mention of it from his social media accounts. He also had his Big Baller Brand tattoo covered up and hasn't worn Big Baller Brand apparel in over a year.
Lonzo is clearly hesitant to get involved with his father's company again after he was burnt the first time. It's going to be interesting to see if he completely stays away after being the face of the brand.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors make it 15 straight wins
The Raptors now have the longest winning streak of any Canadian franchise in a major American...
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 11
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Pelicans vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pelicans vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Feb. 11 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Winners and Losers: Wolves get their man
Andre Iguodala got his wish, so did D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Sixers' road slide continues
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant