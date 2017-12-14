LaVar Ball confirms he met with Lakers' brass to discuss his criticisms of Walton

For as much as the Los Angeles Lakers and their leadership have insisted that LaVar Ball would not, has not, and will not be a problem or distraction, it's clear from their actions, that he is becoming one.

A few weeks ago, the Lakers began enforcing the so-called, "LaVar Ball rule," preventing media from talking to people after the game in the family section, where relatives and friends wait for players. Now, LaVar has confirmed that the Lakers' front office called a meeting with him to discuss his public criticisms of coach Luke Walton. Via ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers' front office recently had a meeting with LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, asking him to tone down some of his public criticisms of head coach Luke Walton and help create a more positive atmosphere around his son, sources told ESPN. The meeting, which took place within the past few weeks, was called by Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka. LaVar Ball confirmed that the meeting took place, telling ESPN, "It was the best thing, man. Everybody's going to try to make it an ego thing, like I'm trying to tell them what to do or they're trying to tell me to tone it down. It's not about that. It's about coming together and to get a solution to this problem.

As everyone expected, LaVar has not been hesitant to share his opinions on Walton's coaching style, especially in regards to how he utilizes his son, Lonzo Ball. In particular LaVar recently went on SiriusXM NBA Radio, and gave a lengthy interview where he criticized everything from how much Walton is playing Lonzo, to how the Lakers take the ball out of the basket after made shots.

The problem for the Lakers isn't so much that they're worried that Walton is going to start changing what he does to please LaVar, but rather that every time LaVar goes on the radio or talks to the media and starts criticizing their head coach, it becomes a distraction. And NBA teams don't need distractions -- especially ones as young as the Lakers.