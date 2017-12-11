LaVar opened a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York and drew a huge line
LaVar Ball formed a pop up shop in New York to sell Big Baller Brand merchandise. The results looked successful
Big Baller Brand hit the Big Apple this weekend.
The always-outspoken LaVar Ball was in New York City with this three sons -- Lonzo Ball, whose Lakers play the Knicks on Tuesday; LiAngelo, who recently left UCLA; and LaMelo Ball, who is being home-schooled -- to open a pop-up shop of Big Baller Brand merchandise. What followed was long lines, lots of supporters and the NYPD trying to keep everything under control.
The line stretched well down the street and led to multiple people pulling out phones to record its size.
Everybody there wanted to buy a piece of Big Baller Brand merchandise. There was likely also some interest in getting to see an NBA player and his family, who all became almost overnight celebrities.
The highlight of the day, though, might have been stolen by this dog:
No sales numbers were released.
-
LeBron shows support for bullied kid
The Cavaliers players took a stand against bullying on social media
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Pelicans
The Rockets are gunning for their 10th consecutive win
-
Oladipo tired of Paul George comparisons
Victor Oladipo just wants to live his life and enjoy his breakout season with his new team
-
NBA Sunday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Asso...
-
Report: Rockets legit threat to sign LBJ
LeBron has a player option for next season, and is expected to opt out and become a free a...
-
How to watch Celtics vs. Pistons
The Pistons will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Celtics on...
Add a Comment