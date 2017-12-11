LaVar opened a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York and drew a huge line

Big Baller Brand hit the Big Apple this weekend.

The always-outspoken LaVar Ball was in New York City with this three sons -- Lonzo Ball, whose Lakers play the Knicks on Tuesday; LiAngelo, who recently left UCLA; and LaMelo Ball, who is being home-schooled -- to open a pop-up shop of Big Baller Brand merchandise. What followed was long lines, lots of supporters and the NYPD trying to keep everything under control.

The line stretched well down the street and led to multiple people pulling out phones to record its size.

Here is the line for the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. pic.twitter.com/gk6wPpjc45 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

Everybody there wanted to buy a piece of Big Baller Brand merchandise. There was likely also some interest in getting to see an NBA player and his family, who all became almost overnight celebrities.

LaVar, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo are in there somewhere. NYPD is out here trying to keep the crowd under control. pic.twitter.com/fDzZE3MR0R — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

The highlight of the day, though, might have been stolen by this dog:

So a dog just pooped in front of the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. (Insert your own joke here.) Now the highlight for everyone in line is seeing who will step in it. Welcome to 2017 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/lhCovjX3XK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

No sales numbers were released.