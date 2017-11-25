LaVar Ball looks ready to end feud with Donald Trump in his own signature way

It's been a strange year, to say the least, so why wouldn't it end with a feud between LaVar Ball and the President of the United States?

President Trump and Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and UCLA forward LiAngelo Ball, have been going back and forth following LiAngelo's shoplifting arrest in China. Trump clamored for credit for getting LiAngelo and two UCLA teammates back to the U.S., but LaVar refused to thank him for his supposed role in the process.

You know what happened next. Tweets. A CNN appearance. You know, the usual. But now LaVar appears ready to bury the hatchet -- well, in his own way at least. He wants to send Trump a pair of Lonzo's signature shoes, courtesy of the Big Baller Brand.

"I'm going to send Trump some ZO2s!" he told TMZ Sports. "We just got them out. ... I gotta ship some to Trump so he can calm down a little bit. Get him some ZO2s so he play on the court. Not in the court, but on the court! "Them ZO2s is coming for you Trump, when you put them on, you're going to ease up a little bit," he said. "We're all going to have some fun."

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported that the Trump-LaVar feud has been worth an estimated $13.2 million in marketing value to the Big Baller Brand, so it's no surprise that LaVar is bringing his product directly into it. We'll see how Trump responds, but you likely won't see him rocking the ZO2s in the Oval Office any time soon.