LaVar Ball not worried about any culture shock for LiAngelo and LaMelo in Lithuania

In a shocking turn of events, Lonzo Ball's younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, will be playing professional basketball this season in Lithuania. The two signed their contracts for BC Prienai earlier this week, and are expected to report early in January.

It will be a big change going from the United States to a tiny Lithuanian village and playing in a completely different world to which they're used to. Understandably, there are many who believe the move won't work out. LaVar Ball, of course, is not among them.

The Ball boys' father recently spoke about the decision to send his sons over to Europe, saying he's trying to do the best for his boys, and thinks it's a "great situation." Via the Washington Post:

"I think it's a good situation because I thought of it," the ever-modest LaVar said. "I think it's a great situation. "I only think of what's best for my boys, and they understand I never steer them wrong, and I don't think I'm going to start steering them wrong now."

LaVar also added that he's not worried about the potential for culture shock, because his boys are going over there to play basketball, nothing else.

"No," he said. "It's not a big transition. It's very low, on the fact that we'll play basketball anywhere. It's a big transition if you go to the clubs all the time, if you're used to fancy whims and cars. "But if you just want to be in the gym? What the hell's the difference?" But what about the fact that players as talented as Brandon Jennings - who forged a long NBA career, and once scored 55 points in a game - struggled mightily in Europe? "Those guys went over with different intentions," LaVar Ball said. "They're not going over there to have fun. When you look at it like that and go, 'Ooh. I get to practice. I get to compete. I get to play in front of a crowd.' That's all you want. "All gyms are the same to us. They're inside, two goals ... just have some fun."

The Ball boys being focused on basketball, and only basketball, is a good thing. Because according to Billy Baron, who played in Lithuania, and knows about the town they'll be playing in, noted to our James Herbert, that there isn't much else to do besides basketball. Via CBS Sports:

I could probably count on one hand how many stop lights there are. It will be an extremely simple life for them. Wake up, breakfast, go to the gym, practice, go home, eat, nap, back to the gym, practice, go home, eat, sleep, repeat.

No matter how casual LaVar is making the exercise seem, it will certainly be a big adjustment for his sons. As for how it will actually go, however, there's nothing to do but wait and see.