LaVar Ball on Lonzo's shooting percentage: 'Ain't nobody tinkering with his shot'

Lonzo Ball has been the buzz of the Las Vegas summer league with his nifty passing and slick handles that have taken Lakers fans by storm, but his shooting performances have been mostly average.

The No. 2 overall pick in June's NBA Draft has shot just 38.2 percent from the floor and, despite that less-than-stellar mark, his father, LaVar, says no tweaks are necessary.

"Oh, ain't nobody tinkering with his shot," his father said on ESPN LA 710 radio. "He's going to shoot the same way, comfortable, like I said, who cares about his shot.

"Here's the thing, he missed a lot of shots in the first few games. They act like the percentage is going to stay there. He'll go about four or five games where he'll go 4 for 5, 6 for 8. It will catch up with him. So it's not a big deal. And it'll come out to a percentage where he's always been, in the high 40s."

Ball spent just one season in college at UCLA and was as one of the most consistent shooters on the roster, finishing his college career with a 55 percent shooting average from the floor. But his funky form and wind-up release from the left side of his head has been widely criticized. not because it isn't effective but because it's just an odd release that many thought might be the one piece of his game that didn't immediately translate to the NBA.

Despite his shooting woes, Ball has managed to string together some solid nights, highlighted by a 36-point outing in which he finished 12 of 22 from the floor. He's also quarterbacked the Lakers all the way to the Vegas title game which will tip on Monday night, although Ball has been ruled out with a calf strain.