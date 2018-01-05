LaVar Ball predicts LiAngelo and LaMelo will both join Lonzo's Lakers by 2020
LaVar seals his declaration by signing a hat, which he'll get back if the prediction comes to fruition
LaVar Ball has never been afraid to make large predictions for his children. He proclaimed that his son, Lonzo Ball, would end up playing for the Lakers, and sure enough that is what happened in the end. Now, with his other two children set to play professionally in Lithuania, Ball is trying to speak their NBA careers into existence.
LaVar was asked by a Lithuanian journalist when all of his children would be playing for the Lakers. Ball, to nobody's surprise, made a bold declaration that has them in the NBA in the least amount of time possible. LaVar predicts LiAngelo will be in the league next season. LaMelo will be there by 2020.
LiAngelo, who was supposed to play at UCLA this year, is eligible to enter the NBA Draft in 2018, but
LaMelo, who's only 16, will have to wait longer. This could change if the NBA alters its stance on the one-and-done rule.
To seal the deal, the journalist asked LaVar to make the declaration on a hat in which Ball signed the dates. The journalist told Ball that if his declarations are correct he would send him the hat back.
For any fans of Big Baller Brand and the Ball family, circle your calendars, because 2020 is the year that all three will supposedly be in the NBA. Potentially even on the Lakers! Also, 2020 happens to be the final year on Lonzo's contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent. If the Lakers have truly bought in on the Ball experience then that will be a rather interesting offseason.
