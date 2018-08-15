LaVar Ball reaffirms that Lakers are still Lonzo's team even after signing LeBron James

It's been a while since we've had any over-the-top comments from the big baller himself, LaVar Ball, but don't worry. He's back. During an appearance on a radio station in Los Angeles, LaVar made one of his most outrageous comments yet.

You see, even though LeBron James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, it's still Lonzo Ball's team. Or, at least that's what LaVar will tell you. His reasoning? "Lonzo didn't go to Cleveland, LeBron came here."

LaVar Ball says that it’s not @KingJames team. In fact it’s Lonzo Ball’s team!⁣

“Lonzo didn’t go to Cleveland. LeBron came here.” @TheCruzShow #PerrierAndJuice pic.twitter.com/KbnYnBeZoO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 9, 2018

But in case that wasn't wild enough, he also added another ridiculous comment. According to LaVar, LeBron and Lonzo can't learn anything from each other.

"He can't learn nothing from Lonzo, and Lonzo can't learn nothing from him. What they gotta do is win together. They both know how to win, so that's the main thing."

While it's not surprising to hear LaVar talk about how the Lakers are still Lonzo's team -- that kind of boasting has always been his schtick -- the second comment is bizarre. Even if for some reason it was true that the Lakers were Lonzo's squad, not believing they can learn from each other just makes no sense.

But perhaps trying to make sense of LaVar's comments, and not just viewing them as a wrestling heel promoting his guy, is a mistake in the first place. In any case, it's sure to be an interesting season in Los Angeles if LaVar is already making comments like this.