LaVar Ball says Lakers coach Luke Walton doesn't know how to coach his son Lonzo

You know the parent at a high school game that is constantly talking about how his kid just isn't being properly utilized by his team? Well that kid plays in the NBA now, and his dad isn't any different. LaVar Ball disagrees with how the Lakers and coach Luke Walton have handled his son Lonzo to this point, and he can't keep it bottled up any longer.

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son," Ball said of the Lakers, per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. "I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

The Lakers have started the season 7-10, and although Ball has a pair of triple-doubles in that span, his shooting has been poor.

"Go get the W. Do whatever it takes. That's why I'm down here saying, 'Rebound,'" LaVar Ball said. "He's been away from me too long. I see tendencies in his game -- they're trying to baby him a little bit. ... What I mean by babying, 'He'll figure it out.' It ain't about that. 'Be patient with him?' Ain't no patience if you're winning."

Ball also said that there aren't excuses for the way that the Lakers are playing.

"They're letting it go too easy, saying they're a young team," he said. "Forget about that! Put the [onus] on them. Say, 'You guys need to win. You've got enough talent. Win some games.'"

Walton doesn't share Ball's philosophy. "As you're building, you're on that path. It's never [smooth]," he said, via Pincus. "It's never just you get it and all of a sudden you don't have slippage anymore. Every team goes through it. The important thing for us is that we learn from our mistakes, we keep our head up, we keep working and grinding away to get where we all want to be."

Although they're generally accepted to be in the midst of a rebuild, Ball isn't happy with that. But he says that his problem isn't with Walton himself. When asked if he had issues with Walton, he replied "No, I have a problem with losing."

Lonzo shares that philosophy. "I'm never going to say losing is OK," he said after a loss to the Suns. "My whole life, I ain't played to lose. I'm not going to start now," he said.