LaVar Ball says LeBron James will join Lakers, but will teach Lonzo 'nothing' he doesn't already know

Hey, all things considered, LaVar Ball has been relatively quiet for the past few months. Other than pulling LiAngelo and LaMelo out of Lithuania, we haven't really heard much from the normally outspoken father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

Welp, so much for that.

On Thursday, LaVar Ball appeared on the radio show, "Big Boy's Neighborhood," and he immediately started spewing controversial opinions regarding the upcoming free agency of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James. First LaVar was asked whether he feels like LeBron is going to join the Lakers this offseason.

"I don't feel like it, I know he is. I already told you to call him 'L.A. Bron,'" Ball said. "Everybody knows he's coming, man. It only makes sense. I mean, if you're living in Cleveland, you want a chance to live in L.A. after your career? You better stay over here."

Ball starts talking about LeBron around the 9:20 mark of the video below.

This isn't really much of a surprise, as LaVar told our Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave in September that LeBron coming to the Lakers was a certainty. And he's obviously not alone in this assumption, with the Lakers currently the Vegas favorite to land James.

On Thursday, LaVar claimed that Lonzo will make LeBron better, just as he did with teammates Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram, and his UCLA teammates before that. OK, that's not a crazy idea. Playing with a ball-mover like Lonzo could definitely lead to some improvement, even from the best basketball player in the world.

Conversely, surely LeBron James would have much to teach Lonzo, another pass-first player who takes pride in creating shots for his teammates. Right, LaVar?

"Can LeBron teach him what?" Ball continued. "No he can't teach him nothing. I already taught him everything."

Womp, womp.

Just when you think LaVar is starting to make sense, he has to ruin it with a self-aggrandizing diatribe about his own accomplishments. At this point, however, we shouldn't expect anything else when there's a microphone in front of his face.

