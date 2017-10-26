LaVar Ball says players who go after his son Lonzo are 'going to lose every time'

As much as it may pain us to say it ... LaVar Ball is right. This time at least.

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an improbable 102-99 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Washington Wizards on national TV on Wednesday, after LaVar had guaranteed victory Sunday.

"[The Wizards] better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again," LaVar said. "Not in the same week!"

Wizards center Marcin Gortat was the first to chime in, responding that Wall would "torture" Lonzo Ball. Then Wall himself added that he would show "no mercy" to the rookie. But in the end, it was Ball and the Lakers who showed no mercy.

On the surface it looks like Wall won the individual battle, but really only when it comes to points -- Wall had 18 to Lonzo's six. However, Ball bested Wall in every other significant category: 10 assists to nine, eight rebounds to three, one turnover to four. Ball finished the game at plus-13 while Wall was a minus-14.

But there's really only one stat that matters -- wins -- and that was what LaVar harped on after the game.

"Go get that W," LaVar said, via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. "Now the good thing about Zo is, [we] don't worry about no stats. I told him, 'Hey, they got you for one reason, close these games [out].' "It's a team game. That's how you're going to beat someone. If you go one-on-one, you're never going to win. If you keep taking it personal, trying to go one-on-one with my son, you're going to lose every time."

We can debate whether Wall was took the challenge too personally and it got him out of character. What we can't debate is that Wall had his worst game of the young season. And LaVar is right -- one-on-one basketball is no way to win, particularly in the modern NBA.

LaVar was right about his son being taken No. 2 by the Lakers. Now he's right about beating the Wizards. If his draft-night prediction that Lonzo will lead the Lakers to the playoffs comes true, we really need to consider the idea that LaVar Ball is some sort of warlock.