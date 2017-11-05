LaVar Ball says social media can make Lonzo 'by far' bigger than Kobe Bryant
LaVar was on a panel at ComplexCon 2017 in California on Saturday
It's been a while since we've heard any bold quotes from LaVar Ball, but don't worry, the world's most famous sports dad is back in action.
This weekend, LaVar was on a panel called "Disruptors" at ComplexCon 2017 in Long Beach, California. Discussing his family's reality show, LaVar explained why he decided to put the show on Facebook instead of TV, saying, "Who the hell is watching TV? They on their phones."
Building off that idea of phones and social media, LaVar said he believes that because of those factors, his son Lonzo Ball can become bigger than Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant "by far."
Lonzo has certainly had more buzz about him than any Lakers player since Bryant, but he has a long, long ways to go to become bigger than the Black Mamba. And much of that, of course, will depend on what Lonzo is able to do on the court.
This all sounds a bit ridiculous right now, but for as much as people joke about LaVar's somewhat outrageous quotes, he has been right about a lot of things. Claiming Lonzo will be bigger than Kobe, however, is going to be perhaps the biggest test yet of his abilities to "speak things into existence," as he's fond of saying.
-
Report: C's won't give up 1st for Okafor
Okafor is out of the 76ers' rotation and has recently requested a buyout
-
Report: Rose on minutes restriction
The oft-injured Rose reportedly will play no more than 28-31 minutes a night
-
Wall: Cavs ducked Wizards last season
Wall thinks Cleveland didn't try for No. 1 seed to avoid potential second-round matchup with...
-
Kerr apologizes for 'F' bombs at refs
It didn't take a lip reader to see that Kerr was displeased with the officials on Thursday
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
Highlights and updates from Saturday's NBA games
-
Cuban says Green owes NBA apology
Green recently suggested it was time to stop using the word 'owner' in relation to sports...
Add a Comment