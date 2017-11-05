LaVar Ball says social media can make Lonzo 'by far' bigger than Kobe Bryant

It's been a while since we've heard any bold quotes from LaVar Ball, but don't worry, the world's most famous sports dad is back in action.

This weekend, LaVar was on a panel called "Disruptors" at ComplexCon 2017 in Long Beach, California. Discussing his family's reality show, LaVar explained why he decided to put the show on Facebook instead of TV, saying, "Who the hell is watching TV? They on their phones."

Building off that idea of phones and social media, LaVar said he believes that because of those factors, his son Lonzo Ball can become bigger than Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant "by far."

LaVar on Lonzo: “He can be bigger than Kobe. By far.”



Rich: “How?”



LaVar: “Social Media.” #ComplexCon — Complex (@Complex) November 4, 2017

Lonzo has certainly had more buzz about him than any Lakers player since Bryant, but he has a long, long ways to go to become bigger than the Black Mamba. And much of that, of course, will depend on what Lonzo is able to do on the court.

This all sounds a bit ridiculous right now, but for as much as people joke about LaVar's somewhat outrageous quotes, he has been right about a lot of things. Claiming Lonzo will be bigger than Kobe, however, is going to be perhaps the biggest test yet of his abilities to "speak things into existence," as he's fond of saying.