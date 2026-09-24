Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public address announcer for the Los Angeles Lakers, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 76.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter," the Lakers wrote in a statement. "For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family."

During his 43-year run with the Lakers organization -- which began in 1982 -- the franchise won 16 Western Conference titles and 10 NBA championships while he served as the public address announcer. Tanter was on the sidelines to introduce dozens of franchise legends, including Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.

Tanter announced earlier this summer that he would retire from his position as the public address announcer and would work with the Lakers as a special advisor for game presentation. Tanter suffered a stroke earlier in 2026 and missed the end of last season.

"Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience," Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss said in June when Tanter retired. "I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise."

'It's been a blessing," he told ESPN earlier this summer when he entered Hospice care.