The Alameda County sheriff's deputy that was caught on video shoving and being aggressive toward Raptors president Masai Ujiri during the final moments of the 2019 NBA Finals has dropped his federal lawsuit alleging assault and battery on Wednesday. Ujiri also dropped his countersuit against the cop, deputy Alan Strickland, according to a report from KTVU.

Neither Ujiri nor Strickland will get any money as a result of this agreement between the two sides, and each will pay their own lawyer fees. Here's the statement from Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment in response to the news.

"Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be. We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake we are pleased the legal process has come to an end -- and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement. We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date."

In the dying embers of Game 6 of the 2019 finals, a security guard (Strickland) would not allow Ujiri onto the court for the team celebration. Strickland's suit claimed that Ujiri got physical with him first and that he suffered injuries to his head, jaw, chin and teeth during the altercation -- he was claiming workers' compensation for many months after the incident as a result. However, camera footage released in August revealed that it was Strickland who was the aggressor in the situation, and that Ujiri was actually trying to show his credential the entire time.

Ujiri countersued Strickland alleging excessive force from the cop, adding that that kind of confrontation would not have happened if Ujiri wasn't Black.

Strickland, who in 1994 was charged with felony insurance fraud, has reportedly returned to work with the Alameda County Sheriff's office in an administrative role, though specifics of the job were not given, according to KTVU.