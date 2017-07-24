Lawyer: Warriors forward Draymond Green facing lawsuit for assault

Draymond Green is facing a lawsuit "alleging assault, battery and related claims based on his alleged acts of violence against a young man and woman." A press release from Lisa Bloom, who is representing the plaintiffs, also states that Green made "misleading statements" with regard to the suit.

Here is my announcement re a new case we are filing against NBA star Draymond Green tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/okpDqPme6r — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 24, 2017

"A new lawsuit will be filed tomorrow against Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green, alleging assault, battery, and related claims based on his alleged acts of violence against a young man and woman.

The man and woman bringing the case will speak out for the first time about their claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements made by Mr. Green that they claim have severely impacted their lives.

Lisa Bloom is proud to represent the accusers as they demand accountability and an apology from Mr. Green, who has often been called a bully both on and off the basketball court."

Last year, Green was charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with a former Michigan State football player in an East Lansing bar, and later settled the case.