Learning more about the women’s international basketball game with FIBA’s Paul Nilsen
Learning more about the women’s international basketball game with FIBA’s Paul Nilsen
We spoke with Paul Nilsen of FIBA about international women’s basketball in a three part Q&A. Topics included the outlook of Elena Delle Donne and the USA women’s national team, the format and balance European professional teams make between domestic league and continental play, and how the WNBA can be a better with FIBA’s professional and senior national team ranks.
-
A look at a cool Kings 3-point play
Temple finished 4 for 9 from 3-point land in the Kings' loss to the Bucks on Saturday nigh...
-
Cavs and Rose have had positive contact
The Cavaliers and Derrick Rose might soon reunite after his brief sabbatical from the team
-
Drummond fires back at Embiid
Andre Drummond responded to Joel Embiid as they continue their war of words
-
Davis out Saturday; Pels await update
Anthony Davis left Friday night's game with a pelvis injury
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Rivers fined $25K for comment to fan
Rivers yelled at a fan during the Clippers' Thursday night loss to the Utah Jazz