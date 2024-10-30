The Los Angeles Lakers have raced out of the gate to a 3-1 record and have looked quite good in doing so, but there is a little side story with their team that you may have heard a little something about.

Bronny James? Ring a bell?

The Lakers took full advantage of the photo op on opening night, subbing LeBron James and his son into the game at the same time late in the second quarter of an eventual 110-103 Los Angeles win over Minnesota.

Bronny only logged two minutes and 31 seconds of playing time that night and hasn't seen the floor since. He is expected to join the Lakers G League team after this five-game road trip ends. But before that, Bronny is is likely to join LeBron on the court one more time in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The James family's ties to Cleveland are obvious. Bronny was born in nearby Akron, Ohio. LeBron, an Ohio child star if there ever was one, spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavaliers, who drafted him No. 1 overall out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron in 2003, and led the franchise to its only NBA title in 2016.

"It's definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for eleven years," LeBron said after the Lakers' loss in Phoenix in Monday.

Don't expect Bronny to play for very long on Monday. Like opening night, this is a photo op. Nothing more. Bronny is not ready to play any kind of meaningful minutes for a team that considers itself a contender and has legitimately looked the part to open the season.